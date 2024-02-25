IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'A ridiculous long shot': Haley losing streak puts her candidacy in a different class
Feb. 25, 202405:21

'A ridiculous long shot': Haley losing streak puts her candidacy in a different class

05:21

An MSNBC panel discusses the nature and purpose of Nikki Haley's ongoing candidacy for the presidency when she continues to be soundly defeated by Donald Trump in primary contests but still seems to draw enough donor funds to stay in the race.Feb. 25, 2024

