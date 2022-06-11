IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
History offers road map for treatment of 'domestic enemies'

Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, and Chai Komanduri, former advisor to President Obama, discuss how the legal legacy of the Civil War applies to the January 6th attack on the Capitol and how to communicate the magnitude of January 6th in a politically charged atmosphere.June 11, 2022

