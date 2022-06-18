A week of revelations from the January 6th investigation

Democracy survives after Trumpists hold election results hostage in New Mexico county06:12
- Now Playing
A week of revelations from the January 6th investigation05:24
- UP NEXT
New report shows central role of Proud Boys in breach of Capitol08:02
History offers road map for treatment of 'domestic enemies'09:00
January 6th hearings distill huge amounts of evidence, testimony into clear picture06:54
Trump Air Force One design grounded by practicality, costs01:33
Europe moves to unify chargers for electronic devices01:33
Trump campaign's fake elector scheme under increasing scrutiny by federal investigators07:28
Reports show extent of Trump's bullying of Pence to reject election results08:36
House Republicans block gun control measures as Uvalde buries more children and parents seek accountability06:27
The surprising political journey of a Clinton ally, turned Trump advisor, turned defendant11:35
GOP bad faith on gun violence leaves Democrats alone to solve crisis08:06
Gun safety advocates look to flex political strength of majority of Americans04:03
White House to pay interns, potentially broadening range of applicants for positions01:40
Lack of accountability allows Trump's Big Lie to grow and spread05:54
Republicans reportedly organizing to disrupt elections with poll watchers, poll workers08:21
Ukraine goal of purging Russian invasion includes retaking Crimea06:39
The new weapon the U.S. is sending to Ukraine (and why Ukraine is so eager to have it)04:59
Durham fails to secure conviction of Clinton lawyer: 'He lost, badly.'04:49
Feds subpoena Trump advisor Navarro with eye toward Trump04:55
Democracy survives after Trumpists hold election results hostage in New Mexico county06:12
- Now Playing
A week of revelations from the January 6th investigation05:24
- UP NEXT
New report shows central role of Proud Boys in breach of Capitol08:02
History offers road map for treatment of 'domestic enemies'09:00
January 6th hearings distill huge amounts of evidence, testimony into clear picture06:54
Trump Air Force One design grounded by practicality, costs01:33
Play All