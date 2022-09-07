IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC FILMS

“Model America” Official Trailer

01:01

"Model America" is an explosive four-part series that dissects America’s complicated relationship with race through the lens of the people of Teaneck, New Jersey, a “racial utopia” turned unlikely ground zero for the modern Black Lives Matter movement. Episode one of "Model America" airs Sunday, September 18th at 10 p.m. ET on MSNBC.Sept. 7, 2022

