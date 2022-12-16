IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Young victims of gun violence are remembered in year-end NYT Magazine

08:07

Each year, the NYT Magazine's 'The Lives They Lived' issue looks at notable people who have died in the past year, and this year the magazine looks at 12 kids who died from gun violence in 2022. Jake Silverstein joins Morning Joe to offer stories of some of these individuals.Dec. 16, 2022

