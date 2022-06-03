Why Queen Elizabeth II is unlikely to appear at remaining Jubilee events

Britain has kicked off its Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II, and the Service of Thanksgiving was held at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral early Friday without the Queen's presence. The palace said in a statement late Thursday that the 96-year-old monarch was suffering from 'discomfort' and had decided not to attend. Katty Kay discusses why the Queen is unlikely to attend the rest of the events for the Jubilee.June 3, 2022