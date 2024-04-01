IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why Biden should start reaching out to the 'Nikki Haley coalition'
April 1, 2024

    Why Biden should start reaching out to the 'Nikki Haley coalition'

Morning Joe

Why Biden should start reaching out to the 'Nikki Haley coalition'

"How has Biden not called [Chris]Christie, whom he's known since the former governor was in student government as a University of Delaware undergraduate, to ask for his support?," Politico's Jonathan Martin asks in a new piece. Martin joins Morning Joe to discuss why Biden needs what he calls the 'Nikki Haley coalition' in order to win 2024.April 1, 2024

    Why Biden should start reaching out to the 'Nikki Haley coalition'

