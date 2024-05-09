IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What to expect from Day 14 of Trump's hush money trial
May 9, 202406:30

Morning Joe

What to expect from Day 14 of Trump's hush money trial

06:30

Legal analyst Lisa Rubin recaps Stormy Daniels' testimony on Day 13 in Donald Trump's hush money trial and looks ahead to Day 14.May 9, 2024

