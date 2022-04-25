United States announces aid, diplomatic push during Kyiv trip

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ret. Gen. Barry McCaffrey and Anne Applebaum join Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's secretive trip to Kyiv.April 25, 2022

