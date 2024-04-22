IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump 'couldn't get a job at the local mall': New ad hits Trump's legal woes
April 22, 202407:17

  • What to expect from opening statements in hush money trial

    11:16

  • Driver narrowly escapes fiery car with help from Good Samaritans

    01:01
  • Now Playing

    Trump 'couldn't get a job at the local mall': New ad hits Trump's legal woes

    07:17
  • UP NEXT

    'They keep making fools of themselves': Joe reacts to governor's vow to vote Trump even if he's convicted

    06:22

  • RFK Jr. takes more from Trump than Biden in 2024, polling shows

    05:46

  • David Pecker expected to be one of first witnesses in hush money trial

    00:35

  • Using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

    03:09

  • Claire McCaskill: I applaud Speaker Johnson for finally getting his act together

    10:54

  • Time for both sides to stand down, says House member of Israel and Iran

    04:19

  • Joe: When it comes to polls, focus on the trend lines

    04:17

  • Why overwork leads to workplace inequality

    07:08

  • 'I wanted him to know who Jim was': Mom of journalist killed by ISIS on talking to his killer

    06:30

  • Why Mike Johnson is sounding like a 'Republican from the before times'

    05:43

  • Is Trump the frontrunner in the general election? Not so fast

    05:10

  • 'Schools have had enough': Universities respond to student protests

    09:33

  • Michael Steele: Johnson may have to sacrifice his speakership to get something done

    05:33

  • Richard Engel: Israeli attack against Iran appears limited

    04:41

  • Israel launches strike inside Iran

    01:59

  • 'Under the Bridge' builds the world around victims in a compassionate way, says actress

    08:10

  • Sen. Coons: I'm relieved to hear Speaker Johnson speak clearly, forcefully

    06:28

Morning Joe

Trump 'couldn't get a job at the local mall': New ad hits Trump's legal woes

07:17

A new political ad from Republican Voters Against Trump highlights former President Trump's liability for voters as his hush money trial is underway. Sarah Longwell of the Republican Accountability PAC joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 22, 2024

  • What to expect from opening statements in hush money trial

    11:16

  • Driver narrowly escapes fiery car with help from Good Samaritans

    01:01
  • Now Playing

    Trump 'couldn't get a job at the local mall': New ad hits Trump's legal woes

    07:17
  • UP NEXT

    'They keep making fools of themselves': Joe reacts to governor's vow to vote Trump even if he's convicted

    06:22

  • RFK Jr. takes more from Trump than Biden in 2024, polling shows

    05:46

  • David Pecker expected to be one of first witnesses in hush money trial

    00:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All