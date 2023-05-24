IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'You don't heal from this': Texas state senator marks one year since Uvalde

05:05

Wednesday marks one year since the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-Texas, joins Morning Joe to discuss memorializing those who died in the mass shooting and to criticize the Texas legislature for inaction on gun reform.May 24, 2023

