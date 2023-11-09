IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Successful PEPFAR AIDS program in jeopardy

02:37

Dr. Dave Campbell joins Morning Joe to discuss the importance of the PEPFAR program. Funding for the program has currently stalled in Congress.Nov. 9, 2023

