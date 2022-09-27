Strengthening Hurricane Ian puts 19 million people at risk

Trump should be treated equally under the law, say most Republican voters in poll09:20
- Now Playing
Strengthening Hurricane Ian puts 19 million people at risk04:36
- UP NEXT
Sen. Klobuchar: We will get electoral reform bill out of committee07:04
'Let's get right to the violence': Roger Stone in new documentary footage06:49
Florida prepares as Hurricane Ian strengthens03:25
Secret Service gave investigators phones of agents involved in Jan. 6 response04:01
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba, will hit Florida as a Category 400:51
53 million Americans required food assistance in 2021, study shows04:37
'There is nothing conservative' about Gioria Meloni, says historian05:52
Global Citizen Campaign earns $2.4B in commitments05:12
Trump overtly embraces QAnon movement09:40
New documentary looks at how some struggle to live above the poverty line03:17
John Heilemann: Democrats have a 'fighting chance' of holding the House04:55
'Something fundamental has changed': Protests continue in Iran04:44
How a prepared leader plans for crises04:52
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, and Florida braces for the storm02:40
GOP nominee jokes about kidnapping plot against Michigan governor03:52
Sen. Manchin: 'We have a great opportunity' on energy permitting bill09:25
Trump WH and rioter had call during Jan. 6 attack, according to new book05:21
Rep. Cheney will do 'whatever it takes' to keep Trump from the WH08:08
Trump should be treated equally under the law, say most Republican voters in poll09:20
- Now Playing
Strengthening Hurricane Ian puts 19 million people at risk04:36
- UP NEXT
Sen. Klobuchar: We will get electoral reform bill out of committee07:04
'Let's get right to the violence': Roger Stone in new documentary footage06:49
Florida prepares as Hurricane Ian strengthens03:25
Secret Service gave investigators phones of agents involved in Jan. 6 response04:01
Play All