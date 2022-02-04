IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Speaker Pelosi urges Olympic athletes against protesting while in China

04:45

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week encouraged U.S. athletes competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics to not speak out about China's human rights abuses. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 4, 2022

