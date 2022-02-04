Speaker Pelosi urges Olympic athletes against protesting while in China

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week encouraged U.S. athletes competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics to not speak out about China's human rights abuses. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 4, 2022
