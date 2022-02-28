IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia; Putin puts nuclear forces on 'high alert'

  'Reckless, dangerous' for Putin to put nuclear forces on high alert: NATO secretary general

  How Ukraine is using an 'IT army' to win the war online

  Kiev residents flock to stores as weekend curfew temporarily relaxed

  McFaul: The U.S. should throw 'shock-and-awe' economic sanctions at Russia

  Hillary Clinton: We've got to go after the oligarchs who are supporting Putin financially

  'Arsenal of sanctions' against Russia will take a minute to develop, says House member

  U.S. needs to do more sanctions; we need to do them faster: Sen. Sasse

  Biden expected to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

  Clinton: What's left of the GOP must stand against those giving 'aid and comfort' to Putin

  In attempt to stifle dissent, Putin shows he is a 'man out of time, and a man out of touch'

  As Ukrainian women and children flee, men stay — and come — to fight

  'People are buying whatever they can': Residents worry city could come under attack

  Ukrainian president says he, his family are Russia's top targets

  During court hearing, Putin critic rails against invasion

  Garry Kasparov: Putin has been preparing this war in plain sight

  'The intelligence has been totally correct': Senator on Russian invasion

  MSNBC correspondent shelters in Kyiv parking lot after warning of incoming missiles

  Kasparov: Trump years instrumental for Putin, but goes beyond him to 'amnesia' of free world'

  'The post-Cold War era is over': As Russia attacks Ukraine, the world divides

Morning Joe

Russian economy in collapse as Ruble sinks, interest rates double

05:34

Countries across the world are wreaking havoc on Russia's economy, cutting the country off from the rest of the economic would in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Steve Rattner discusses the impact these sanctions will have not only on the Russian economy, but on the rest of the economic world. Feb. 28, 2022

