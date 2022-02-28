Russian economy in collapse as Ruble sinks, interest rates double
Countries across the world are wreaking havoc on Russia's economy, cutting the country off from the rest of the economic would in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Steve Rattner discusses the impact these sanctions will have not only on the Russian economy, but on the rest of the economic world. Feb. 28, 2022
