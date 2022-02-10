Rep. Taylor Greene warns of Pelosi's 'gazpacho police'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., apparently meant to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Gestapo police tactics in an interview Tuesday, instead saying 'gazpacho police' are spying on members of Congress.Feb. 10, 2022
