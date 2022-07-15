IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jamie Raskin details what to expect during next primetime Jan. 6 hearing

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    'Somebody's lying': Secret Service accused of deleting key text messages from Jan. 5 and 6

    07:49

  • Democrats, Republicans both bristle against 2020 repeat: 'Not just no, hell no'

    02:17

  • 'I've already made that decision': Trump says his mind is made up — it's only a matter of timing

    03:24

  • The 'eternal question' that got a standing ovation when Hillary Clinton attended Broadway's 'POTUS'

    07:23

  • Dutch defense minister: 'We have to make sure that Putin’s aggression is not rewarded'

    06:01

  • Trump tried to call a White House staffer who was in talks with Jan. 6 panel, source says

    03:22

  • Biden's lack of political courage on Iran nuclear deal a 'tragedy,' says columnist

    02:37

  • Why I started 'putting out propaganda' for the Oath Keepers — and what drove me to leave

    08:35

  • Sgt. Gonell: I don't know why Stephen Ayres apologized — that's up to him and his maker

    02:19

  • New conservative-led report debunks every single Trump claim of election fraud

    10:32

  • 'They pretend not to see me': Capitol Police officer injured on Jan. 6 laments GOP silence

    05:25

  • U.S. inflation soared 9.1% in June, as prices continue to climb

    05:01

  • Garland may not want to indict a former president — but he might not have a choice

    05:15

  • One polling number that could spell doom for Trump in 2024 — if he decides to run

    01:41

  • 'I'm really sorry': In poignant moment, Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to Capitol Police

    00:39

  • If Jan. 6 was trending on social media — where was the National Guard?

    02:10

  • 'Idiots, whackos, lunatics': Joe marvels at Trump's ability to find morally 'debased' staff

    04:50

  • Joe: From police to politicians, a 'culture of cowardice' pervades in Uvalde

    02:11

Morning Joe

Rep. Jamie Raskin details what to expect during next primetime Jan. 6 hearing

06:52

Rep. Jamie Raskin joins Morning Joe to discuss the next primetime Jan. 6 hearing, which is set to detail Trump's "dereliction of duty" in his reposne to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. He also discusses the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog's allegation that the Secret Service deleted text messages from Jan. 5 and 6.July 15, 2022

  • British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jamie Raskin details what to expect during next primetime Jan. 6 hearing

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    'Somebody's lying': Secret Service accused of deleting key text messages from Jan. 5 and 6

    07:49

  • Democrats, Republicans both bristle against 2020 repeat: 'Not just no, hell no'

    02:17

  • 'I've already made that decision': Trump says his mind is made up — it's only a matter of timing

    03:24

  • The 'eternal question' that got a standing ovation when Hillary Clinton attended Broadway's 'POTUS'

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All