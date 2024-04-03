Protests continue in Israel; Chef José Andrés reacts to deaths of aid workers

Protesters on Tuesday reached the front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem, and Israeli police say a molotov cocktail was thrown. Thousands of protesters who had gathered for the third night to call for early elections in Israel and a deal to release the rest of the hostages held in Gaza. President Joe Biden said he was ''outraged and heartbroken'' by an Israeli strike that killed aid workers in Gaza, and Chef Jose Andres reacts to the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen humanitarian workers in a new NYT column.April 3, 2024