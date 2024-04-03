IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Protests continue in Israel; Chef José Andrés reacts to deaths of aid workers
April 3, 202412:32

  • 'Is this not the Trumpiest story of all time?' Trump sues Truth Social co-founders

    01:33

  • New ad hammers Donald Trump's idolatry

    07:59

  • How Republicans missed their moment to move past Trump

    11:38
  • Biden campaign calls Florida 'winnable' in new memo

    11:06

  • Jon Hamm narrates the new audiobook 'When Business Is Love'

    08:14

  • Estranged siblings return home after a parent's death in 'Appropriate'

    05:21

  • 'Our duty is to the truth': Newspaper editor reminds readers Trump 'sparked an insurrection'

    04:53

  • 'Trump doesn't trust women; I do': Biden ad hits Trump's attacks on reproductive freedom

    00:40

  • Ted Cruz 'only cares about himself': Democratic challenger slams GOP lawmaker

    08:40

  • Trump is marketing our worst demons, says theologian

    10:15

  • Speaker Johnson flip flops on requirements for Ukraine aid

    05:20

  • At least seven World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike

    02:11

  • Joe: Republicans are losing races because of extreme views on abortion

    03:59

  • Biden makes strides with Independent voters in new polling

    10:24

  • Don Winslow retires from writing, releases final novel before pivoting to politics

    03:54

  • David French on Trump's Easter post: A display of venom and hatred

    08:10

  • Olivia Colman: 'Beautiful female friendship' at the core of 'Wicked Little Letters'

    06:46

Morning Joe

Protests continue in Israel; Chef José Andrés reacts to deaths of aid workers

12:32

Protesters on Tuesday reached the front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem, and Israeli police say a molotov cocktail was thrown. Thousands of protesters who had gathered for the third night to call for early elections in Israel and a deal to release the rest of the hostages held in Gaza. President Joe Biden said he was ''outraged and heartbroken'' by an Israeli strike that killed aid workers in Gaza, and Chef Jose Andres reacts to the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen humanitarian workers in a new NYT column.April 3, 2024

