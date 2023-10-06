IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Problem Solvers member defends group, says they tried for 'days, weeks' on a deal

    10:17
Morning Joe

Problem Solvers member defends group, says they tried for 'days, weeks' on a deal

10:17

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ, of the Problem Solvers Caucus, joins Morning Joe to weigh in on the historic ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the role the Problems Solvers caucus played in the process.Oct. 6, 2023

