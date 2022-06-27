Mika: Despite their flaws, Democrats are the last, best hope against fascism

Mika Brzezinski weighs in on the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade and why Democrats are the last, best hope against 'an extreme, autocratic, anti-women, anti-gay, anti-contraception, anti-freedom collection of fascists who dominate the Trump wing of today's GOP.'June 27, 2022