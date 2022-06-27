IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Mika: Despite their flaws, Democrats are the last, best hope against fascism

03:28

Mika Brzezinski weighs in on the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade and why Democrats are the last, best hope against 'an extreme, autocratic, anti-women, anti-gay, anti-contraception, anti-freedom collection of fascists who dominate the Trump wing of today's GOP.'June 27, 2022

