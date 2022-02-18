Joe to Dems: Don't be on defensive about what GOP says. Make them face what they don't do.
Joe Scarborough discusses Hillary Clinton's remarks at the New York State Democratic convention, and tells Democrats to take her advice: "Listen to what Hillary said and start talking about the do-nothing Republicans. Instead of always being on the defensive about what they say, put them on the defensive for what they do not do, and in the House, they do absolutely nothing."Feb. 18, 2022
