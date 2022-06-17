IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Schiff: Did the Jan. 6 Committee wait too long? No, investigations have a pace of their own

    Joe on Thursday revelations: Trump on Jan. 6 was working to cause harm or death to Pence

    USAFacts releases its America in Facts report for 2022

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Shrinkflation, tipping, delivery workers eating your food

  • Joe: The burden of proof appears to be on Rep. Loudermilk

  • How election conspiracies have taken hold in Colorado

  • New Jersey and New York make bid to host 2026 World Cup

  • Sen. Durbin: The Jan. 6 Committee is historic; we should pay close attention to it

  • Joe: There has to be consequences for Donald Trump for Jan. 6

  • Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn election more extensive than previously known: WaPo

  • Capitol officer: Jan. 6 rioters called us traitors because we did our job

  • Inside the DOJ clash over Trump's election claims

  • Rep. Mace suggests Trump could potentially have a future in the GOP

  • Most Americans support provisions in gun safety legislation talks: poll

  • Will AG Garland prosecute if there's enough evidence?

  • Ibram X. Kendi writes about how to talk to kids about race and racism

  • Biden is calling on oil producers to produce more, says Energy Secretary

  • President Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline

  • Fewer Americans blaming Trump for January 6, polling shows

  • John Kirby: President Biden to visit Saudi Arabia in July

Morning Joe

Joe on Thursday revelations: Trump on Jan. 6 was working to cause harm or death to Pence

On January 6, a mob came within 40 feet of then-Vice President Mike Pence, and Pence spent almost five hours in an undisclosed location beneath the Capitol, according to new details from Thursday's third January 6 Committee hearing. The Morning Joe panel discusses how Pence handled the day and how Trump treated Pence on January 6.June 17, 2022

Play All