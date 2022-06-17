Joe on Thursday revelations: Trump on Jan. 6 was working to cause harm or death to Pence

On January 6, a mob came within 40 feet of then-Vice President Mike Pence, and Pence spent almost five hours in an undisclosed location beneath the Capitol, according to new details from Thursday's third January 6 Committee hearing. The Morning Joe panel discusses how Pence handled the day and how Trump treated Pence on January 6.June 17, 2022