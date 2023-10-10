IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Jeremy Bash: This is worse than 9/11 for Israel

01:38

Former CIA Analyst, Jeremy Bash, discusses Hamas' attack of Israel and why he says it is worse than the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks for Israel.Oct. 10, 2023

