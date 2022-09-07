IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex-girlfriend gets nine months in prison

Morning Joe

Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex-girlfriend gets nine months in prison

A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday. Reporter Ryan J. Reilly joins Morning Joe to discuss.Sept. 7, 2022

