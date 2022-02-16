Inside the bipartisan push to pass legislation to protect kids online
Sen. Richard Blumenthal walks Joe and Mika through his bipartisan proposal for the "Kids Online Safety Act," and explains both why it's necessary, and how it will force big tech to take steps to protect children. Feb. 16, 2022
