Morning Joe

In warning over indictment, Trump seems to see himself as bigger than the law

09:24

Former President Trump is warning of big problems in the U.S. if he is indicted over his mishandling of classified documents, telling conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt 'I don't think the people of the United States would stand for it.' The Morning Joe panel discusses why Trump is not bigger than the law.Sept. 16, 2022

