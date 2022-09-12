IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight

    04:56
  • Now Playing

    How to fight back against what author calls 'Broken News'

    09:41
  • UP NEXT

    Chances 'very high' Trump will be indicted, says former lawyer

    03:39

  • George Will: I think the Republican Party will regain its voice

    09:16

  • Reproductive rights a key issue ahead of the midterms

    07:14

  • Majority see MAGA GOP threatening the foundations of democracy, polling shows

    00:39

  • 'Desperation for power, money': Author charts Giuliani's rise and 'tragic fall'

    06:42

  • President Biden giving update to 'Cancer Moonshot' initiative

    01:12

  • President Biden honors 9/11 victims 21 years after attacks

    05:36

  • Russian forces retreat as Ukrainian forces advance

    05:37

  • King Charles addresses Parliament for first time as monarch

    01:21

  • David Miliband: Queen Elizabeth united a fractious, divided nation

    09:23

  • Queen Elizabeth a 'great admirer and friend to America,' says ambassador

    03:33

  • Charles makes very first encounter with the public as King

    01:35

  • Republicans out of touch with where most Americans are, says senator

    11:31

  • 'You always wanted to do your best': Lord Richard Luce on working for Queen Elizabeth

    09:06

  • Reproductive rights has galvanized Michigan voters, says House member

    08:55

  • Is there a chance Steve Bannon could serve time in jail?

    02:05

  • Keir Simmons: Queen Elizabeth leaves us a deeper understanding of duty, service

    04:58

  • Joe: Queen Elizabeth remained a constant through time

    05:16

Morning Joe

How to fight back against what author calls 'Broken News'

09:41

Author Chis Stirewalt joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and How to Fight Back'.Sept. 12, 2022

  • Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight

    04:56
  • Now Playing

    How to fight back against what author calls 'Broken News'

    09:41
  • UP NEXT

    Chances 'very high' Trump will be indicted, says former lawyer

    03:39

  • George Will: I think the Republican Party will regain its voice

    09:16

  • Reproductive rights a key issue ahead of the midterms

    07:14

  • Majority see MAGA GOP threatening the foundations of democracy, polling shows

    00:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All