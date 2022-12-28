IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Southwest warns travel disruptions likely to last days

    02:16

  • Hua Hsu's 'Stay True' lands on The Atlantic's year-end book list

    04:08

  • Buffalo remains under travel ban with military police enforcement

    03:16
    House member: Border communities facing the brunt of what's happening

    07:52
    Jonah Goldberg: Trump takes over for Nixon as saddest figure in post-presidential politics

    06:22

  • Preventing rail strike, saved Ukraine: Biden's 10 best accomplishments this year

    06:01

  • 55 percent of Americans say gender doesn't matter in presidential candidate

    05:54

  • Vatican says retired Pope Benedict in worsening health

    00:33

  • Republican leadership remains silent on Rep.-elect George Santos

    06:57

  • Measles Outbreak: More than two dozen kids hospitalized

    04:35

  • Why more people are choosing to "hit the gas pedal" after retirement age

    07:04

  • 'This is a regular occurrence': Abbott sends three busloads of immigrants to VP's official residence on Christmas Eve

    04:56

  • 'This is about putting Russia in the dark': Ukraine aims for February peace talks with Russia

    07:04

  • A Future Superhero and Friends traveled across the country 'to uplift humanity for the holidays'

    03:11

  • Gov. Tim Walz: 'This is a critical time in our nation's history'

    07:18

  • Buffalo Mayor urges residents to 'stay patient and off the roads'

    05:09

  • SCOTUS to decide on future of 'Title 42' Tuesday

    07:33

  • Winter storm leaves at least 57 people dead nationwide

    03:53

  • 'I said I was Jew-ish': Rep.-elect Santos admits to lying about his background

    07:58

  • Trapped in the trenches of Ukraine

    08:19

Morning Joe

House member: Border communities facing the brunt of what's happening

07:52

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy to remain in effect for now. The policy was implemented during the start of the coronavirus pandemic to quickly expel asylum seekers at the border. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 28, 2022

