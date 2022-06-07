IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'Our constituents are demanding us to take action': House member on gun reform

04:25

Vice Chair, House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Col., joins Morning Joe to discuss the 'Protecting Our Kids' Act, which would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.June 7, 2022

