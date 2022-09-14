IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

History will judge Republicans who stay silent on big lie, says former labor secretary

03:16

In a new Guardian piece, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich writes about how history will judge Republicans who stay silent about the so-called 'big lie'.Sept. 14, 2022

