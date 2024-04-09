IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gov. Hochul: Trump just indicted himself in the eyes of women across the U.S.
April 9, 202407:30

Morning Joe

Gov. Hochul: Trump just indicted himself in the eyes of women across the U.S.

07:30

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss former President Trump's Monday abortion statement and why she says he indicted himself with women across the country.April 9, 2024

