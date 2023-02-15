IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Three dead, five injured from mass shooting at Michigan State University

    09:39

  • Haley will have to answer flip-flopping questions on Trump: David Drucker

    09:04

  • Ohio governor: We're going to hold the railroad responsible

    07:26

  • Senator calls for plan to deal with spy balloons

    08:27

  • DeSantis unveils more crackdowns on 'woke' investment practices

    09:06

  • Sen. McConnell weighs in on 2024 field and if he'll support the nominee

    02:23

  • Senator calls for gun reform legislation following MSU mass shooting

    12:28
    GOP voters want someone under 70 for the nominee, polling shows

    03:37
    Biden outpacing Trump with 100th federal judge confirmed

    03:45

  • Parts of grand jury election report to be made public

    05:00

  • NATO allies discuss Ukraine aid; fmr. Ukrainian president says country needs 'game changer'

    06:47

  • 'The answer isn't permitless carry': House member rips bill DeSantis supports

    04:13

  • Rep. Slotkin: I'm filled with rage and I'm exhausted by these shootings

    05:20

  • Tip from public led to identifying Michigan shooter

    03:37

  • How Nikki Haley threw it all away

    09:59

  • Police: All shooting victims were MSU students, suspect identified

    01:15

  • Joe: Nikki Haley talks about being tough but we've seen the flip flops

    06:57

  • Joe: This is the America we're living in because of a handful extremists

    08:36

  • Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid

    01:16

  • Will Haley have a fair shot as a woman candidate in the GOP?

    04:56

Morning Joe

GOP voters want someone under 70 for the nominee, polling shows

03:37

Republican voters say that ideology and age are the most important determining factors in their pick for 2024 nominee, new Morning Consult/Politico polling shows.Feb. 15, 2023

