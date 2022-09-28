IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Florida braces for Category 4 Hurricane Ian

    Ian a huge storm in size and power, will move over Florida in 'walking pace'

  • As Jan. 6 Committee moves to final stage, will there be a criminal referral?

  • Brennan: Putin knows international condemnation would come if he uses nuclear weapons

  • 'All revenge all the time' is the real GOP plan: Eugene Robinson

  • Why simple acts of kindness are important

  • Protests grow across Russia over Putin's mobilization call

  • Reproductive rights emerge as a key issue in the midterms

  • Jan. 6 Committee member slams GOP for conspiracy theories

  • Strengthening Hurricane Ian puts 19 million people at risk

  • Sen. Klobuchar: We will get electoral reform bill out of committee

  • 'Let's get right to the violence': Roger Stone in new documentary footage

  • Florida prepares as Hurricane Ian strengthens

  • Secret Service gave investigators phones of agents involved in Jan. 6 response

  • Hurricane Ian nears Cuba, will hit Florida as a Category 4

  • Trump should be treated equally under the law, say most Republican voters in poll

  • 53 million Americans required food assistance in 2021, study shows

  • 'There is nothing conservative' about Gioria Meloni, says historian

  • Global Citizen Campaign earns $2.4B in commitments

  • Trump overtly embraces QAnon movement

Florida braces for Category 4 Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm as it bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday after knocking out power to all of Cuba. Meteorologist Bill Karins has the latest updates.Sept. 28, 2022

