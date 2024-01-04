Donald Trump and Bill Clinton among those named in Epstein Docs

Recently released documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case mention former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, though neither are accused of any wrongdoing. The documents, part of a civil defamation lawsuit against Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, include testimonies recalling interactions with Trump and Clinton. Maxwell, sentenced to 20 years for recruiting teenage girls for Epstein, had her deposition cite Clinton's travel on Epstein's plane. The release also alleges Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz's involvement, both of whom deny the accusations. Further document releases are anticipated. Jan. 4, 2024