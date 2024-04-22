IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Columbia University moves to virtual classes amid protests
  • What to expect from opening statements in hush money trial

  • 'Jam-packed day' as opening statements begin in Trump hush money trial

  • New exhibit in New York re-creates Israeli music festival attacked on Oct. 7 

    Columbia University moves to virtual classes amid protests

    World experiencing fourth global coral bleaching event in recorded history

  • Driver narrowly escapes fiery car with help from Good Samaritans

  • Trump 'couldn't get a job at the local mall': New ad hits Trump's legal woes

  • 'They keep making fools of themselves': Joe reacts to governor's vow to vote Trump even if he's convicted

  • RFK Jr. takes more from Trump than Biden in 2024, polling shows

  • David Pecker expected to be one of first witnesses in hush money trial

  • Using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

  • Claire McCaskill: I applaud Speaker Johnson for finally getting his act together

  • Time for both sides to stand down, says House member of Israel and Iran

  • Joe: When it comes to polls, focus on the trend lines

  • Why overwork leads to workplace inequality

  • 'I wanted him to know who Jim was': Mom of journalist killed by ISIS on talking to his killer

  • Why Mike Johnson is sounding like a 'Republican from the before times'

  • Is Trump the frontrunner in the general election? Not so fast

  • 'Schools have had enough': Universities respond to student protests

  • Michael Steele: Johnson may have to sacrifice his speakership to get something done

Columbia University moves to virtual classes amid protests

Columbia President Nemat “Minouche” Shafik said classes would be held virtually Monday amid reports of antisemitic and offensive statements and actions on and near its campus, which has been the site this week of a pro-Palestinian encampment and protest.April 22, 2024

