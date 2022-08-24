Charlie Crist: I'm on the battlefield of love; DeSantis on the battlefield of hate

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., won to a primary victory over state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Florida on Tuesday night, setting him up to run against incumbent GOP Governor Ron DeSantis in November. Crist joins Morning Joe to discuss his primary win and why he says DeSantis is trying to tear Florida apart.Aug. 24, 2022