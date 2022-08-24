IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kornacki: NY House election evidence Dem voters motivated after Roe decision

    07:54
  • Now Playing

    Charlie Crist: I'm on the battlefield of love; DeSantis on the battlefield of hate

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Trump appears to concede in filing he unlawfully retained documents: report

    04:39

  • Why Dems are divided over how much to campaign for democracy

    05:44

  • 'Electable' looks at why a woman has yet to break the glass ceiling into the White House

    09:23

  • Ignatius: Kash Patel keeps reappearing in Trump's campaign against 'deep state'

    05:04

  • Eugene Robinson: Herschel Walker would be a new low in the Senate

    05:09

  • Steve Rattner: The IRS has been choked for years

    07:46

  • Owning your power at work as a woman of color

    04:17

  • Beto O'Rourke: It will take all of us to overcome attacks on democracy

    08:30

  • 'He's all about the science': The importance of Dr. Fauci's career

    04:49

  • How Trump-linked lawyers shared sensitive data with conspiracy theorists

    06:06

  • Florida polls open as Democrats eye chance to face DeSantis

    03:31

  • Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago: NYT

    08:14

  • If the House flips, Rep. McCarthy will miss Liz Cheney

    04:28

  • How and why a CEO escaped Japan in a guitar case

    08:20

  • U.S. immigration battle now playing out in the Northeast

    04:15

  • Christian political ethics lacking kindness and humility, says writer

    08:08

  • Trump was in a 'deep denial' about his last days, says NYT reporter

    06:35

  • Biden stresses need for protecting Ukraine nuclear plant

    05:02

Morning Joe

Charlie Crist: I'm on the battlefield of love; DeSantis on the battlefield of hate

06:29

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., won to a primary victory over state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Florida on Tuesday night, setting him up to run against incumbent GOP Governor Ron DeSantis in November. Crist joins Morning Joe to discuss his primary win and why he says DeSantis is trying to tear Florida apart.Aug. 24, 2022

  • Kornacki: NY House election evidence Dem voters motivated after Roe decision

    07:54
  • Now Playing

    Charlie Crist: I'm on the battlefield of love; DeSantis on the battlefield of hate

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Trump appears to concede in filing he unlawfully retained documents: report

    04:39

  • Why Dems are divided over how much to campaign for democracy

    05:44

  • 'Electable' looks at why a woman has yet to break the glass ceiling into the White House

    09:23

  • Ignatius: Kash Patel keeps reappearing in Trump's campaign against 'deep state'

    05:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All