Biden to hit Trump as a threat to reproductive rights in Florida
April 23, 202404:17

    Biden to hit Trump as a threat to reproductive rights in Florida

Morning Joe

Biden to hit Trump as a threat to reproductive rights in Florida

04:17

President Joe Biden is traveling to Florida on Tuesday to deliver remarks highlighting efforts by Democrats to safeguard abortion access and casting former President Donald Trump as a threat to reproductive rights.April 23, 2024

    Biden to hit Trump as a threat to reproductive rights in Florida

