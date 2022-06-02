IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Biden admits he was unaware of formula crisis until well after it began

05:56

For the first time, President Biden admitted he didn't become aware of the baby formula crisis in the U.S. until well after it began. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 2, 2022

