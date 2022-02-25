As Ukrainian women and children flee, men stay — and come — to fight
NBC's Erin McLaughlin reports from Kyiv, Ukraine and Kelly Cobiella reports from the border with Poland where they speak with Ukranians who are fleeing towards Poland — and some men who are staying to fight for their country. Feb. 25, 2022
