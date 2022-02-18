An alternative to amputation is changing the lives of children across the world
One in 1,900 infants are born with a limb-reduction defect, or one arm or leg shorter is than the other. Until now the only treatment for this issue has been amputation — but groundbreaking research and a new treatment developed by The Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in South Florida is changing the lives of children across the world. Feb. 18, 2022
