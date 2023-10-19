IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: Israeli strikes intensify after Biden departs Israel

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    'You can't make it up': Morning Joe reacts to Trump not remembering his own lie

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Jon Meacham: Biden believes we have to stand with Israel against terror

    08:19

  • Two U.S. officials tell NBC News rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad responsible for hospital blast

    02:39

  • 'We know the IDF didn't not conduct this strike,' says IDF Spokesman of hospital blast

    06:49

  • Richard Engel: Clashes in areas of West Bank expected to grow

    07:54

  • Governor laments murder of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy in Illinois

    06:28

  • Israel, Hamas trade blame for Gaza hospital strike

    06:09

  • Chris Christie: Right thing for Biden to show physical solidarity with Israel

    10:32

  • 'He is increasingly looking like yesterday's news'

    11:59

  • Biden meets with Netanyahu as tensions spread across the region

    08:25

  • 'This isn't about revenge. This is about security': Fmr. Israeli special envoy

    09:22

  • Sen. Coons: Biden is making risky but important trip to show solidarity

    06:44

  • Can Jim Jordan go from fringe flamethrower to House Speaker?

    04:44

  • Richard Engel: Hamas releases video of hostage held in Gaza

    04:39

  • Chuck Rosenberg: What happens when Trump almost inevitably violates the gag order?

    10:04

  • WH: Continued support for Israel, hostages, humanitarian assistance on Biden's agenda

    04:31

  • Gen. Petraeus on Israel-Hamas war: This is so terrible, there has to be something good that comes out of this

    08:43

  • Joe on Jim Jordan as Speaker: You think it can't get worse in D.C., it can get far worse

    05:11

  • Chris Christie slams Trump in new ad, saying U.S. can't nominate a 'fool'

    04:34

Morning Joe

'You can't make it up': Morning Joe reacts to Trump not remembering his own lie

06:06

When speaking to the press Wednesday during his New York civil fraud trial former President Trump said '[T]hey want to keep me here', suggesting he had to be in court rather than on the campaign trail. Minutes later he then told a reporter he would be heading to his Doral golf club for a tournament.Oct. 19, 2023

  • Richard Engel: Israeli strikes intensify after Biden departs Israel

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    'You can't make it up': Morning Joe reacts to Trump not remembering his own lie

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Jon Meacham: Biden believes we have to stand with Israel against terror

    08:19

  • Two U.S. officials tell NBC News rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad responsible for hospital blast

    02:39

  • 'We know the IDF didn't not conduct this strike,' says IDF Spokesman of hospital blast

    06:49

  • Richard Engel: Clashes in areas of West Bank expected to grow

    07:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All