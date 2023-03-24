IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'We're not going to shy away': Kirby responds to Iran-backed attack on U.S. Syria base

07:09

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby joins Morning Joe to discuss the rocket attacks on U.S. military bases in Syria by Iran-backed groups and the United States' response to their destabilizing activities. He also discusses President Biden's visit to Canada, where he is expected to address migration challenges, climate change, and trade.March 24, 2023

