'We're following all leads': Jan. 6 member on Alex Jones' texts turned over to committee

Joe: This morning, we are reminded again in America no man is above the law05:48
"It’s not just about me; this is about democracy": State attorney suspended by DeSantis04:44
'We're following all leads': Jan. 6 member on Alex Jones' texts turned over to committee06:24
Speaker Pelosi: China's president shouldn't control schedules of Congress members12:16
Search 'unprecedented' but 'all legal, all lawful' and it's 'not a raid': Former U.S. attorney07:30
The GOP's move to the extreme right goes back decades: Dana Milbank11:54
Can higher education help bridge the political divide?10:40
Paul Manafort doesn't apologize in first in-depth interview since prison05:57
Indiana lawmaker signals alarm on impact of new abortion law05:25
Joe: It enrages me when people love the U.S. if their party, person is in power05:54
Inside the origins of the government's family-separation policy07:27
Sen. Murphy: People's lives will get better because of this package08:48
Election deniers take center stage at CPAC07:10
Joe: This has been an extraordinarily successful two years legislatively06:56
David French: What we can learn by giving enemies a second chance08:59
'This needs to end': Women's National Basketball director on Griner's detention08:36
What the abortion decision in Kansas could mean for the midterms03:33
The start of accountability at long last?06:21
'Almost all' monkeypox spread from 'prolonged skin-to-skin contact', says WH Covid chief05:54
Mika: My mom taught me and my brothers to stand on our own05:21
