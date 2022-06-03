'The other generations have failed us': MLK granddaughter stands up to gun violence

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Why Queen Elizabeth II is unlikely to appear at remaining Jubilee events

    01:50

  • 'I'm not giving up on that,' says House member on push for assault weapons ban

    06:42

  • House panel meeting Thursday on gun violence bills

    07:21

  • Biden admits he was unaware of formula crisis until well after it began

    05:56

  • WH 'doing all that we can' to tackle inflation, particularly at the pump: Biden economic adviser

    07:43

  • Katty Kay: A chance for British public to say 'Thank You' for 70 years of duty performed

    07:20

  • NATO Secretary General: Putin wanted less NATO, but now he's getting more NATO

    07:21

  • Queen Elizabeth II appears on Buckingham Palace balcony for Platinum Jubilee

    01:32

  • Queen Elizabeth gathers with family on Buckingham Palace balcony

    01:53

  • Murphy: More Republicans engaged in conversations on gun safety than ever before

    09:49

  • Platinum Jubilee begins with parade in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II

    07:13

  • Why Silicon Valley's tech titans are in 'serious trouble'

    06:22

  • U.S. will send medium-range advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, says Biden

    02:27

  • How 'fear of communism' is impacting the Latino vote

    11:31

  • Rev. Al: If we can't make progress on gun legislation now when will we?

    08:07

  • Tom Nichols: Decades of denial have left Americans ill-prepared to think about choices that keep nuclear peace

    06:31

  • U.K. prepares to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

    05:47

  • Daniel Goldman announces his run for Congress in New York

    07:03

  • Steve Rattner: Inflation is taking a toll on spending, wage increases no match for prices

    03:35

  • George Conway: DOJ should put an end to 'ridiculous' Durham investigation now

    08:01

Morning Joe

'The other generations have failed us': MLK granddaughter stands up to gun violence

08:06

Yolanda Renee King, the 14-year-old granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., joins Morning Joe to discuss standing up to gun violence and her new Washington Post column on the issue.June 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Why Queen Elizabeth II is unlikely to appear at remaining Jubilee events

    01:50

  • 'I'm not giving up on that,' says House member on push for assault weapons ban

    06:42

  • House panel meeting Thursday on gun violence bills

    07:21

  • Biden admits he was unaware of formula crisis until well after it began

    05:56

  • WH 'doing all that we can' to tackle inflation, particularly at the pump: Biden economic adviser

    07:43

  • Katty Kay: A chance for British public to say 'Thank You' for 70 years of duty performed

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All