IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Opening statements begin in Donald Trump's historic criminal trial

'Jam-packed day' as opening statements begin in Trump hush money trial
April 22, 202403:51

  • What to expect from opening statements in hush money trial

    11:16
  • Now Playing

    'Jam-packed day' as opening statements begin in Trump hush money trial

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    New exhibit in New York re-creates Israeli music festival attacked on Oct. 7 

    08:47

  • Columbia University moves to virtual classes amid protests

    02:05

  • World experiencing fourth global coral bleaching event in recorded history

    06:12

  • Driver narrowly escapes fiery car with help from Good Samaritans

    01:01

  • Trump 'couldn't get a job at the local mall': New ad hits Trump's legal woes

    07:17

  • 'They keep making fools of themselves': Joe reacts to governor's vow to vote Trump even if he's convicted

    06:22

  • RFK Jr. takes more from Trump than Biden in 2024, polling shows

    05:46

  • David Pecker expected to be one of first witnesses in hush money trial

    00:35

  • Using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

    03:09

  • Claire McCaskill: I applaud Speaker Johnson for finally getting his act together

    10:54

  • Time for both sides to stand down, says House member of Israel and Iran

    04:19

  • Joe: When it comes to polls, focus on the trend lines

    04:17

  • Why overwork leads to workplace inequality

    07:08

  • 'I wanted him to know who Jim was': Mom of journalist killed by ISIS on talking to his killer

    06:30

  • Why Mike Johnson is sounding like a 'Republican from the before times'

    05:43

  • Is Trump the frontrunner in the general election? Not so fast

    05:10

  • 'Schools have had enough': Universities respond to student protests

    09:33

  • Michael Steele: Johnson may have to sacrifice his speakership to get something done

    05:33

Morning Joe

'Jam-packed day' as opening statements begin in Trump hush money trial

03:51

Opening statements are set to begin today in former President Donald Trump's historic New York criminal trial. Yasmin Vossoughian reports.April 22, 2024

  • What to expect from opening statements in hush money trial

    11:16
  • Now Playing

    'Jam-packed day' as opening statements begin in Trump hush money trial

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    New exhibit in New York re-creates Israeli music festival attacked on Oct. 7 

    08:47

  • Columbia University moves to virtual classes amid protests

    02:05

  • World experiencing fourth global coral bleaching event in recorded history

    06:12

  • Driver narrowly escapes fiery car with help from Good Samaritans

    01:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All