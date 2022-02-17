IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Trump has been lying about money for 40 years. It's all catching up to him

    05:19

  • An estimated 73 percent of Americans are now immune to Omicron

    01:52
  • Now Playing

    'It's about time': Why this Democratic Rep says Covid mandates are no longer necessary

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken to address U.N. amid evidence Russia moving toward 'imminent invasion'

    02:52

  • ‘Shoot your own and say the other side did it’: Fear grows Russia may fabricate need for war

    03:57

  • Hillary Clinton responds to 'desperate' new Trump attack

    05:25

  • Inside the bipartisan push to pass legislation to protect kids online

    05:47

  • Voters oust San Fransisco school board members over 'woke politics'

    02:58

  • Djokovic ready to forgo being greatest tennis player ever to avoid safe, effective vaccine

    03:31

  • U.S. needs to see ‘exactly the opposite’ of what Russia is doing in Ukraine, says Blinken

    08:08

  • Joe: Sarah Palin's failed lawsuit should teach the media a lesson. It won't.

    05:15

  • Russia's baffling excuse for Kamila Valieva's failed drug test

    03:56

  • 'What are the Democrats doing?': Progressive policies overshadow real wins

    10:54

  • Biden rejects Trump privilege claim, orders National Archives to hand over WH visitor logs

    01:01

  • John Durham knows this data precedes Trump, says journalist

    09:09

  • Data show young boys are struggling in school

    08:40

  • House member: Putin looking to become a major power player

    09:07

  • Finding 'deep purpose' in the second half of life

    09:47

  • Hawley using photo of him seemingly cheering on insurrection to sell...mugs

    00:48

  • Georgia Senate passes law boosting public safety, policing

    08:00

Morning Joe

'It's about time': Why this Democratic Rep says Covid mandates are no longer necessary

01:19

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney joins Morning Joe to discuss why he believes science proves that states can begin to move past Coronavirus mandates. "Thank God," he says on the topic. "It's about time." Feb. 17, 2022

  • Joe: Trump has been lying about money for 40 years. It's all catching up to him

    05:19

  • An estimated 73 percent of Americans are now immune to Omicron

    01:52
  • Now Playing

    'It's about time': Why this Democratic Rep says Covid mandates are no longer necessary

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken to address U.N. amid evidence Russia moving toward 'imminent invasion'

    02:52

  • ‘Shoot your own and say the other side did it’: Fear grows Russia may fabricate need for war

    03:57

  • Hillary Clinton responds to 'desperate' new Trump attack

    05:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All