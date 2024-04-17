IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'I will not have any jurors intimidated': Judge issues warning during trial
April 17, 202412:39
The first seven jurors were selected for Donald Trump’s hush money trial Tuesday. Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over the case, warned Trump  should not try to intimidate the panelists who will be deciding his fate. The Morning Joe panel -- including George Conway and Mara Gay -- discuss.April 17, 2024

