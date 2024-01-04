IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump's 2024 competition backs him against Maine ruling

    04:55

  • Wes Moore: 'Trump will spend the next 10 months fighting for his freedom— not any of ours'

    07:21

  • 'They had to have known because Meadows certainly knew': Data expert debunks 2020 voter fraud claims 

    06:35

  • Biden-Harris campaign releases first ad of 2024 

    01:19
    'His case looks terrible': Trump reportedly worried about SCOTUS ballot ruling

    07:41
    Conway: 'Kowtowing to a psychopath' is not worth a congressional seat

    04:33

  • Donald Trump and Bill Clinton among those named in Epstein docs

    02:49

  • Voter calls out Ron DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump

    04:29

  • Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary address moved up a day due to weather 

    02:04

  • The non-presidential stories to watch in 2024

    05:41

  • Former Ukrainian president says he could see Russian air strikes from his house

    07:05

  • Maine secretary of state says her home was 'swatted' day after Trump ballot ruling

    06:55

  • Over 100 killed in Iran from blasts at ceremony honoring slain general: Report

    01:01

  • Judge expected to unseal hundreds of Epstein court documents

    02:53

  • I am hopeful an immigration fix will occur, says Homeland Security secretary

    09:05

  • Chris Christie: Anyone who thinks I'm getting out of this race, they're crazy

    12:53

  • House committee moves ahead with impeachment proceedings against Secy. Mayorkas

    01:02

  • Charlie Sykes: Is disqualifying Trump anti-Democratic?

    08:48

  • Most Americans still blame Trump for violence on January 6: Poll

    05:40

  • Why five minutes of rest each day can give an energy boost

    04:28

Morning Joe

'His case looks terrible': Trump reportedly worried about SCOTUS ballot ruling

07:41

Trump's legal team is petitioning SCOTUS to overturn a Colorado ruling barring him from the state primary ballot, citing the 14th Amendment. They argue the ruling disenfranchises voters and claim it's unconstitutional election interference. The Supreme Court has yet to decide on hearing the case. The Morning Joe panel discuss. Jan. 4, 2024

