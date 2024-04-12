IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'America was transfixed by this case': How the O.J. trial changed TV news
April 12, 2024

'America was transfixed by this case': How the O.J. trial changed TV news

10:40

The Los Angeles Times' Stephen Battaglio and the journalist who conducted the first interview with O.J. Simpson after the verdict, Ed Gordon, join Morning Joe following Simpson's death to discuss how the trial impacted America and how it changed the TV news business.April 12, 2024

