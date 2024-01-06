Today marks three years since the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years.

Depending on where you get your information, Republicans will tell you that it was “just another day” and that it’s not worth talking about. That it was a “normal tourist visit” or a “peaceful protest.” They’ll argue it wasn’t an insurrection at all.

In reality, we must remember that Donald Trump called on his supporters to march to the Capitol. The mob broke into the Capitol screaming racist threats, quite literally looking to kill members of Congress. They searched the halls for then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, shouting “Where are you, Nancy?” They put up an actual noose, while gleefully chanting “Hang Mike Pence.”

Take a minute to remember the lives lost that day: people like Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered two strokes shortly after being attacked by the mob.

Take a minute to remember the lives lost that day: people like Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered two strokes shortly after being attacked by the mob. Another Capitol Police officer, Howard Liebengood, died by suicide days after the riot. And D.C. police officer Jeffrey Smith, who also took his own life after being brutalized by Trump’s supporters.

There was also the death of a rioter, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by an officer while she tried to breach the Speaker’s Lobby and later died from her injuries.

Many other officers were seriously injured. Aquilino Gonell was forced to take an early retirement because of the permanent injuries inflicted on him that day. Michael Fanone suffered a heart attack and a concussion when a rioter drove a stun gun into his neck during the attack. Daniel Hodges was crushed with a stolen police riot shield and fought for his life.

Three years later, more than 1,200 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection, with many convicted and serving jail time.

Like Guy Reffitt, a Texas man sentenced to more than seven years in prison for obstructing an official proceeding after being turned in by one of his own sons. And Kentucky’s Peter Schwartz, convicted of felony assault after he beat officers with a wooden club and a folding chair. He’s in prison until 2037.

Today we must remember how close America came to losing its founding principle of democracy.

Take a moment to remember that truth.

This is an excerpt from Friday’s episode of “Morning Joe.” It has been slightly edited for length and clarity.